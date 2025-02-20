SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 895.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

