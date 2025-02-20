SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.15 and last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 7556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $348,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000.
About SoFi Select 500 ETF
The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
See Also
