SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.61. 2,503,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,698,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 641,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 512,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,254,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.