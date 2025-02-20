SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Glj Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 33,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

