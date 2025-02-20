Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.20. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4,611 shares traded.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

