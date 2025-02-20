Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.82. 4,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

