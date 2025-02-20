Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 313,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 175,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
