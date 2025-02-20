Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 313,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 175,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.