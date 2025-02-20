SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,707,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $41.74 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

