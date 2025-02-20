SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $446.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

