SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,480 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,128,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.