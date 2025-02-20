SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XAR opened at $168.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

