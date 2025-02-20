SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Position Increased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

XHE stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

