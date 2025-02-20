SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and traded as low as $135.81. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $136.67, with a volume of 2,419,586 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

