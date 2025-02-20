State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.10 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342.80. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,844,113.60. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,134 shares of company stock valued at $42,267,226.

Rubrik Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About Rubrik



Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

