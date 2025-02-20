State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,842 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,444,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after buying an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

