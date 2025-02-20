State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Director Gregory L. Summe Sells 10,815 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

State Street Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after buying an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.