Stephen C. Chen Sells 2,064 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL traded down $8.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Quarry LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.