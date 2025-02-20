Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

