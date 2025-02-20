Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 989,674 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,430,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after acquiring an additional 406,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

