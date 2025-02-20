Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.82.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $144.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.