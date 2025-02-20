Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ADI, ADPT, AU, BBWI, BIRK, BKD, BLCO, BMRN, CAKE, CAN)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 20th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

