Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ADI, ADPT, AU, BBWI, BIRK, BKD, BLCO, BMRN, CAKE, CAN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 20th:
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $268.00 price target on the stock.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the stock.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.