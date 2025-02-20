Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ADI, ADPT, AU, BBWI, BIRK, BKD, BLCO, BMRN, CAKE, CAN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 20th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

