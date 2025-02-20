StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
BTX stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
