StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

BTX stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.