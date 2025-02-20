Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

