Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $10,916,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,376,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 426,341 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

