Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.00. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1,332 shares trading hands.

Studio City International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $846.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.