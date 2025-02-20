S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,621.44 ($20.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,555 ($19.57). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,565 ($19.69), with a volume of 1,455 shares trading hands.

S&U Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.44.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

