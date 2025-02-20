S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,621.44 ($20.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,555 ($19.57). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,565 ($19.69), with a volume of 1,455 shares trading hands.
S&U Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.44.
S&U Company Profile
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&U
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.