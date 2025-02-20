Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as low as $21.48. Sumitomo shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 56,636 shares traded.

Sumitomo Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

