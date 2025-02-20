Sunpointe LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,896,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $973.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $471.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.