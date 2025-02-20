Sunpointe LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

