Sunpointe LLC Invests $377,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

CIBR stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

