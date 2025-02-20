Sunpointe LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Sunpointe LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 426,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344,238 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.