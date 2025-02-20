Sunpointe LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.6% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 579,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

