Sunpointe LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.35 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

