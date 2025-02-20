Sunpointe LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

DECK opened at $152.52 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $723,721.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,571,720.62. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

