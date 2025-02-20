Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

