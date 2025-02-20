Susan Ocampo Sells 286,635 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,123,636 shares in the company, valued at $631,795,555.16. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55.

On Monday, November 25th, Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $1,700,647.74.

On Friday, November 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total value of $5,361,612.80.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.36 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

