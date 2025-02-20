Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Releases Earnings Results

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sylvania Platinum had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a market capitalization of £151.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

