Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $20,290,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TTWO opened at $215.18 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

