Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Issues Earnings Results

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%.
Targa Resources Trading Down 2.6 %
TRGP traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $95.88 and a 52 week high of $218.51.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRGP
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.