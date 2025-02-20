TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,480 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

