TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.62. The company has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

