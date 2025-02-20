TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $523.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

