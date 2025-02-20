TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 24,130 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,986,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,215 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGLO opened at $62.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

