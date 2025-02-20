TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

