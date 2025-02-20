TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $366.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

