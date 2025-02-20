TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Veritas

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by Veritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,239.52. Insiders have sold a total of 276,701 shares of company stock valued at $18,392,655 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

