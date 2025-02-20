Teck Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 14,855 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 7,382 put options.
Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,752. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
