Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 35.44%.
Teekay Tankers Stock Performance
TNK opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teekay Tankers
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.