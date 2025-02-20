Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.190-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Temenos Trading Down 7.2 %
OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $90.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38.
About Temenos
