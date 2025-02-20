Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.190-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Temenos Trading Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $90.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38.

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

